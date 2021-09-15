Still humid, not as hot

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is still centered to our south and east. Humidity levels are expected to remain high the next several days. However, temperatures will begin to cool a bit. As a cold front to our west approaches, a few hit and miss showers and storms will be possible for our late week and weekend. Currently, Sunday appears to be the driest day this weekend. Have great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, Valley storm possible, High: upper 80s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Low: upper 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy showers & storms, High: around 80...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny,, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

