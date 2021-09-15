Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Still humid, not as hot

Slightly cooler, with hit and miss showers and storms
By David Rogers
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is still centered to our south and east. Humidity levels are expected to remain high the next several days. However, temperatures will begin to cool a bit. As a cold front to our west approaches, a few hit and miss showers and storms will be possible for our late week and weekend. Currently, Sunday appears to be the driest day this weekend. Have great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, Valley storm possible, High: upper 80s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Low: upper 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy showers & storms, High: around 80...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny,, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Albemarle County police car (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash involving motorcycle and pedestrian on Rt. 250
Charlottesville City Council on Sept. 7, 2021
‘Impolite, Rude, and Insufferable’: Charlottesville City Council hears criticism after firing of RaShall Brackney, councilors discuss decision
GLeaf medical marijuana facility in south Richmond.
Countdown to retail sale: Inside central Virginia’s largest marijuana facility
The Charlottesville Cannabis Club on the Downtown Mall.
Charlottesville Cannabis Club opens on Downtown Mall
Crowd at the UVA football game on 9/4
UVA Health continues to monitor the impact from football game crowds

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Station App graphic
Staying Humid. Very Warm Wednesday. Some Storms for the Late Week
nbc29 weather at noon
Another day of above normal temperatures