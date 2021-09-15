Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Staunton City Sheriff’s Office collects thousands of pills with Prescription Take-Back Program

The sheriff says they have collected nearly 7,000 pills.(WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton City Sheriff’s Office started their Prescription Take-Back Program back in August.

The program collects expired and unused prescription drugs from the community. Anyone who participates can remain completely anonymous. Sheriff Matt Robertson says his office has logged nearly 7,000 pills.

“The opioid crisis in our community is horrible. The numbers keep going up. Anything we can do to prevent, help our children, and aid our children in not becoming addicted to drugs and opioids, it’s a plus. It’s important,” Robertson said.

Once signed off by the circuit court judge, the sheriff says he and his chief deputy will dispose of the pills. Robertson says the dropbox was formerly a mailbox and was converted at no cost to the city with the help of local businesses.

“That is what makes it so special. The community is involved in it,” the sheriff said. “Our community wants to see things go well, they don’t want to see our children on drugs or see people addicted to drugs. It’s important, they see the importance in it. They wanted to help.”

The dropbox is still accepting prescriptions. Sheriff Robertson says to cross any names but leave the type of drug visible. Those interested can drop them off in the lobby of the Staunton courthouse.

For more information, contact the Staunton City Sheriff’s Office at (540) 332-3880.

