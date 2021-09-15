Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Sheriff’s office searching for missing Ruckersville teenager

Anngie Martinez Garcia. Photos provided by the Greene County Sheriff's Office
Anngie Martinez Garcia. Photos provided by the Greene County Sheriff's Office(GCSO)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing teenager.

Sixteen-year-old Anngie Martinez Garcia was reportedly last seen at her Ruckersville home around 10 p.m. Saturday, September 11.

Anngie is described as being Hispanic, 4′7″ tall, 110lbs., and with brown eyes. She was wearing a black and red striped shirt, black pants, and white Nike shoes.

Authorities believe she may be in Tennessee or North Carolina.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator J.M. Tooley at (434) 985-2222 or (434) 531-0866. You can also call Trooper A. Tunnell with Virginia State Police at (800) 552-0962.

