Progress report on development of revamped Southwood community

By Riley Wyant
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Things are moving along with development in Southwood as Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville turns the trailer park into affordable housing units.

Albemarle County supervisors learned Wednesday, September 15 the first homes will be coming up out of the ground in the next month or two.

Applications are now open if you want to own one of the homes coming to Southwood. There will be several different options for affordable housing.

Phase One of the new development includes around 86 habitat homes, over 100 low income units, and around 100 low market rate homes.

The top priority will be given to those who currently live there.

“Resident planners at Southwood who’ve been working together for a long time are going to see the fruits of that labor come up out of the ground it’s really exciting,” said Dan Rosensweig, the president and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville . “It’s one thing to do it on paper. It’s another thing to actually see the buildings come up and that’s super exciting.”

To learn more about applying for a home in Southwood, click here.

