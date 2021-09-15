Plenty of sunshine, warm and humid

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see partly sunny skies for the remainder of the day. Southwesterly wind will keep conditions warm and humid. Keep an eye to the sky if you are in the Shenandoah Valley today. There is a chance for an isolated shower or storm. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front to our west. As it gets close to our region, a few showers and storms are expected to develop later this week into the start of the weekend. Right now it does not appear to be widespread. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, warm & humid, isolated Valley storm, High: upper 80s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, isolated Valley storm, Low: upper 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: around 80...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, high: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.