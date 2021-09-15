Jefferson District using Ticket Spicket for all events

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Now that high school sports are in full swing, don’t expect to pay cash at a Jefferson District event.

Tickets to many high school events went cashless last year to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by reducing contact.

Now, the entire Jefferson District is using Ticket Spicket for ticketing services.

Monticello High School Athletic Director Matthew Pearman says not only is it safer, it is more convenient.

“Having all eight schools in the Jefferson District agree to use the same platform has just been a great convenience for all of our parents and fans so that they know where they can get a ticket,” he said.

The software allows you to pre-order a ticket and scan it at the gate. It also prevents long lines to pay for tickets.

