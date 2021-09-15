Advertise With Us
HPD: Suspect dead in connection with shooting along Purple and Gold Way

By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WVIR) - The Harrisonburg Police Department says the suspect wanted in connection with a shooting has died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

HPD says it was investigating a shooting at a home along Purple and Gold Way late Tuesday, September 14, when a man fired at least a dozen times at an officer and another person. No one was hurt, but authorities did send out a shelter-in-place order.

The suspect, 21-year-old John Fitch of Henrico County, had fled the scene. According to HPD, Fitch was found dead inside his vehicle shortly after midnight.

The Harrisonburg Police Department says the incident remains under investigation. Anyone who with information related to the shooting is asked to call Detective Alan Dyer at 540- 437-2650 or email him at alan.dyer@harrisonburgva.gov. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637)

