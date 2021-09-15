Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Governor’s mansion turns gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

This is part of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
This is part of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.(ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The governor’s mansion is now lit in gold in honor of Virginia’s childhood cancer patients, survivors and families.

This is part of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

More than 75 children, caregivers and advocates attended the event Tuesday night alongside First Lady Pamela Northam.

The ASK Cancer Foundation launched #gogoldva to raise awareness.

As part of that initiative, they’ve organized more than 500 homes, businesses, community buildings and government facilities throughout the state to “go gold” for the rest of the month.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Albemarle County police car (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash involving motorcycle and pedestrian on Rt. 250
Charlottesville City Council on Sept. 7, 2021
‘Impolite, Rude, and Insufferable’: Charlottesville City Council hears criticism after firing of RaShall Brackney, councilors discuss decision
GLeaf medical marijuana facility in south Richmond.
Countdown to retail sale: Inside central Virginia’s largest marijuana facility
The Charlottesville Cannabis Club on the Downtown Mall.
Charlottesville Cannabis Club opens on Downtown Mall
(FILE)
HPD: Suspect dead in connection with shooting along Purple and Gold Way

Latest News

Dr. Phil programming change
Dr. Phil is moving!
Lift Up Louisiana
Lift Up Louisiana WVIR
Lift Up Louisiana
Lifting Up Louisiana
Lift Up Louisiana
Gray TV stations partner with Salvation Army to ‘Lift Up Louisiana’ for Hurricane Ida relief efforts
A Wakefield son becomes a living liver donor for his father.
‘It’s a miracle from God’: Son becomes living liver donor for father