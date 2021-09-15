Advertise With Us
Cooler Late Week, Still Humid. Hit and Miss Showers/Storms

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An evening shower or storm, mainly West of the Blue Ridge. As we move into the late week, temperatures back down, still humid, with some hit and miss showers and storms. A slow moving cold front is approaching the Mid-Atlantic and at the same time some tropical moisture may approach for the south and southeast. Easterly winds and more clouds around, along with some rain, will keep temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Generally during the afternoon, through Saturday we will have some chances for showers and storms.

Tropical Depression Nicholas is slowly weakening and moving over SW Louisiana. Still bringing more rain across the Gulf Coast states. This system will weaken here. Elsewhere, an area of low pressure near the Bahamas could organize into a depression or storm by the late week, and move close to the Outer Banks of North Carolina. In the far Eastern Atlantic, another area of low pressure is in a favorable environment for development.

Tonight: Evening shower/storm, mainly west. Partly cloudy, muggy. Low: mid to upper 60s.

Thursday: Variable clouds, cooler, still humid, scattered showers/storms. High: upper 70s to low 80s. Low: upper 60s

Friday: Variable clouds, scattered showers/storm. High: upper 70s to low 80s. Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, few scattered storms. High: low to mid 80s. Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: mid to upper 80s. Low: mid to upper 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: upper 80s. Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, warm. High: low mid 80s. Low: low 60s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. Start to Fall. High: Low 80s.

