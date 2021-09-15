Congress members from Virginia respond to Biden’s federal vaccine mandate

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The president controls the executive branch, but cannot tell the legislative branch what to do and that means Congress sets its own rules. White House COVID-19 vaccine mandates are an option on the hill.

Virginia Senator Tim Kaine’s office says 100% of their staff is vaccinated against COVID-19.

Everyone working in Virginia Senator Mark Warner’s office also must be vaccinated and all D.C. staffers have to get tested weekly to prevent against breakthrough infections.

“COVID-19 vaccines are key to stomping out this pandemic. They are safe and effective at preventing people from getting severely ill or dying as a result of the virus. Sen. Warner’s office policy states that all members of the staff must receive a COVID-19 vaccine.”

Representative Abigail Spanberger and her Virginia 7th District office echoes Warner and Kaine. Her office is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and continues to follow CDC workplace guidelines.

“Congresswoman Spanberger has long been a strong supporter of COVID-19 vaccines as the primary way out of the pandemic and as a reliable, long-term way to rebuild Central Virginia’s economy. Especially as Virginia’s healthcare system continues to be overwhelmed by the Delta variant, Congresswoman Spanberger encourages every Virginian who is eligible to be vaccinated — and she looks forward to the day when vaccines are approved for children under 12.”

The sentiments are not shared on the House side with the Virginia 5th District. Representative Bob Good’s office declines to say what percentage of their D.C. staff is vaccinated.

“President Biden’s vaccine mandate on executive branch employees and private employers is another demonstration of massive government overreach in the personal medical decisions of American workers. This forced disclosure of private health data in the workplace is an unnecessary violation of an employee’s privacy. In America, no one should be forced to get a vaccine or make any other medical decision against their will. In America, no employer should be faced with the choice of firing good employees or paying huge fines imposed from Washington.”

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said in April that there would not be a mandate for members of Congress and their staff to be vaccinated.

