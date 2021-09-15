Congress members from Virginia respond to Biden’s federal vaccine mandate

Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The president controls the executive branch, but cannot tell the legislative branch what to do and that means Congress sets its own rules. White House COVID-19 vaccine mandates are an option on the hill.
Virginia Senator Tim Kaine’s office says 100% of their staff is vaccinated against COVID-19.
Everyone working in Virginia Senator Mark Warner’s office also must be vaccinated and all D.C. staffers have to get tested weekly to prevent against breakthrough infections.
Representative Abigail Spanberger and her Virginia 7th District office echoes Warner and Kaine. Her office is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and continues to follow CDC workplace guidelines.
The sentiments are not shared on the House side with the Virginia 5th District. Representative Bob Good’s office declines to say what percentage of their D.C. staff is vaccinated.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said in April that there would not be a mandate for members of Congress and their staff to be vaccinated.
