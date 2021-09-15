Advertise With Us
Confederate statue in Maryland to be moved to Harrisonburg battlefield

Cross Keys Battlefield
Cross Keys Battlefield(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EASTON, Md. (AP) — A statue thought to be the last Confederate monument still standing on a courthouse lawn in Maryland will be moved to a battlefield in Virginia.

News outlets report that the Talbot County Council voted 3-2 on Tuesday to move the “Talbot Boys” statue from its spot on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

It was dedicated in 1916, and local activists have worked for years to have it removed as a symbol of racist oppression.

Civil rights advocates sued the county in May hoping a judge would order it taken down.

Private funds will cover its relocation to the private Cross Keys Battlefield in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

