Wegmans offering flu shots
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wegmans is now offering flu shots to the public.

Flu shots are administered at Wegmans pharmacy locations. According to a release, the shots are free with most insurances.

“It is imperative that people definitely get their flu shots to prepare themselves for the next annual flu season. It can start as early as October and last as long as until May, so the earlier they get it especially here at Wegmans, the sooner will be better,” Wegmans Doctor of Pharmacy Faris Abutaah said.

Appointments are not required. Pharmacy staff says Wegmans has extra sanitation measures in place to make sure that getting your flu vaccine is safe and easy.

