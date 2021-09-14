Summer’s last stand

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is to our south, is circulating a southwest wind. Hot and humid conditions can be expected. Temperatures over the next few days will be five to ten degrees above normal. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front, that is expected to stall near the region later this week. Hit and miss showers and storms will be possible, although widespread rain seems unlikely. By Thursday temperatures will begin to cool into the mid 80s and humidity will remain high. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, hot & humid, High: low 90s

Tonight: Mostly clear, patchy fog, Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

