Staying Humid. Very Warm Wednesday. Some Storms for the Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Another very warm to hot, humid day ahead Wednesday. Temperatures topping out in the upper 80s to around 90, with real feel temperatures in the low 90s for many. A stray storm or two may impact the Shenandoah Valley by evening. As we move into the late week, not as hot, with some scattered showers and storms returning. A slow moving cold front will approach the Mid-Atlantic and at the same time some tropical moisture may approach from the southwest and also for the southeast. Temperatures will back down into the low and mid 80s for the late week and start to the weekend.

Tropical Storm Nicholas continues to slowly move from the upper Texas coast into SW Louisiana. bringing very heavy rain, flooding and isolated tornado threat. This system will largely remain across the Gulf Coast states. Elsewhere, an area of low pressure near the Bahamas could organize into a depression or storm by the late week, and move close to the Outer Banks of North Carolina. In the far Eastern Atlantic, another area of low pressure is in a favorable environment for development.

Tonight: Mostly clear, patchy fog, Low: mid to upper 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, very warm, humid, isolated storm - mainly west. High: upper 80s to around 90. Low: upper 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, warm and humid, scattered storms. High: low 80s. Low: upper 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, scattered storms. High: low 80s. Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storms. High: low to mid 80s. Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid to upper 80s. Low: mid to upper 60s

Monday: Sun and clouds, warmer. High: upper 80s. Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, warm. High: mid 80s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.