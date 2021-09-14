Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Sheriff’s office: Drugs intended for correctional center dropped by drone at nearby school

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said drugs that were intended for a correctional facility...
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said drugs that were intended for a correctional facility were dropped by drone at a school.(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said drugs that were intended for a correctional facility were dropped by drone at a school.

On Sept. 13, deputies were called just before 8:30 a.m. after an employee at Brunswick Academy reported a suspicious package on the grounds.

The sheriff’s office determined the package was dropped around 5:40 a.m. after a witness saw a drone land on the grounds.

Shortly after, the witness said someone pulled into the parking lot and grabbed the drone.

“Based on our investigation, it is obviously apparent that the package was intended to be dropped at the adjacent property of the Lawrenceville Correctional Center,” a release said.

Investigators found what appeared to be several pounds of marijuana and tobacco, three cellphones and a USB-C lightning converter inside the package.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said drugs that were intended for a correctional facility...
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said drugs that were intended for a correctional facility were dropped by drone at a school.(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office said there have been numerous calls for service at the prison due to other drone sightings in the past year.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said drugs that were intended for a correctional facility...
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said drugs that were intended for a correctional facility were dropped by drone at a school.(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Albemarle County police car (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash involving motorcycle and pedestrian on Rt. 250
Charlottesville City Council on Sept. 7, 2021
‘Impolite, Rude, and Insufferable’: Charlottesville City Council hears criticism after firing of RaShall Brackney, councilors discuss decision
GLeaf medical marijuana facility in south Richmond.
Countdown to retail sale: Inside central Virginia’s largest marijuana facility
The Charlottesville Cannabis Club on the Downtown Mall.
Charlottesville Cannabis Club opens on Downtown Mall
COVID-19
VDH: 814,738 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 12,118 deaths

Latest News

ReadyKids
ReadyKids expanding Healthy Families program to Nelson County
Augusta Health (WHSV)
August Health dealing with highest COVID-19 surge to date
Madison Eagle
Madison Eagle closing down Main Street office
Most U.S. residents receive measles vaccinations during childhood. (FILE)
Virginia health officials report measles cases in Central and Northern Health Regions