Scottsville man works to build task force for future storms

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Town of Scottsville saw intense storms during the month of July.

In response to those storms, Jack Ferguson Maxwell, formerly a part of the Scottsville Rescue Squad, is working to build a task force.

Maxwell is looking for volunteers to do things like check in on people when storms hit, document damage, and fly drones if licensed.

“We are trying to figure out how we can prepare the town and surrounding jurisdictions to be better weather prepared. We can take all the data that we get, send it to the National Weather Service, state officials, and local officials to prepare for the next disaster,” Maxwell said.

If you would like a full list of volunteer opportunities or want to sign up call (434) 996-8073.

