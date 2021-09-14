Advertise With Us
ReadyKids expanding Healthy Families program to Nelson County

By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - ReadyKids, a Charlottesville-based nonprofit, is taking its Healthy Families program to Nelson County thanks to a grant from the Virginia Department of Health.

“The Healthy Families Program has been at ReadyKids for around 20 years, and we’ve been serving Charlottesville and Albemarle that entire time through other grants and donor funds,” Program Director Sarah Carter said.

This program fosters nurturing family relationships for pregnant moms and safe environments for young children through regular home visits.

“Healthy Family visits can look very different depending on the day and what that family needs,” Carter said. “In those visits, it might mean answering questions about pregnancy or child development, sometimes just listening to a crisis that they’re currently going through and connecting them to resources.”

The Healthy Families program in Nelson County begins September 30. If you’re interested in participating in this free program, you can contact Sarah Carter at (434) 296-4118 ex. 229 or scarter@readykidscville.org.

