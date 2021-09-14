Madison Eagle closing down Main Street office

MADISON, Va. (WVIR) - The Madison Eagle, a mainstay to Main Street in Madison, is closing up shop.

According to the Madison Eagle, it will solely be operating remotely. The newspaper emphasizes that it will still be involved in the community and it will continue its circulation every Thursday.

The newspaper has been in existence for 121 years, and has had an office on Main Street in Madison for almost 60 years.

