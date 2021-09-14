Advertise With Us
Flow Automotive Companies acquires BMW of Charlottesville

BMW of Charlottesville on Pantops
BMW of Charlottesville on Pantops(wvir)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - BMW of Charlottesville just got a brand new owner. Flow Automotive Companies just acquired the dealership.

Flow already owns Audi, Porsche, and Volkswagen on Pantops in Albemarle County. The company says BMW was just the natural next purchase.

“BMW Charlottesville has had a great reputation before we had the acquisition take place,” BMW of Charlottesville General Manager Stuart Drake said. “We want to continue that, we want to grow that. They’re going to be greeted with a smile when they come through the door, and it’s going to be great.”

Flow says it is excited to grow in the Charlottesville community and it looks forward to the relationships ahead.

