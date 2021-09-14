Council says there are no plans to limit cats and dogs in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro’s cat and dog owners can take a deep breath, as Waynesboro City Council took no action Monday night to change animal laws, thereby letting some proposals die.

Mayor Bobby Henderson spoke near the start of a meeting Monday night at Kate Collins Middle School in Waynesboro. He acknowledged an upset crowd at last month’s meeting when an ordinance proposed limiting dog ownership to four and cat ownership to five, giving people 90 days to comply if passed. But this meeting came with reassurance and a request for more information.

Henderson says City Council is behind general revisions supporting animal welfare based on laws already established by Virginia Code, and some rules when it comes to tethering. But Henderson says members have no plans to make pet owners surrender their furry friends.

“I want everyone in the city to know that we as a City Council, we do not support limiting the number of dogs and cats for our residents,” said Henderson. “That is going to be something that we’re not interested in and will not be pushing forward. Nor do we support licensing of cats.”

Waynesboro pet owner Chris Graham thanked City Council for their decision. “I was very pleased that you as a council and you individually as members of Council have listened to more of your constituents than just a few people,” he said.

Henderson says Council wants more context and information when it comes to roosters and chickens, as well as on how a grandfather provision could be implemented. City Council expects to see a presentation on this in the future.

