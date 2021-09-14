Advertise With Us
Cam Brewer is week three Falcon Club Player of the Week

Blue Ridge School's Cam Brewer is the week three player of the week
Blue Ridge School's Cam Brewer is the week three player of the week(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In the Blue Ridge School’s 50-13 win over Hargrave, Cam Brewer etched his name in school history and now is the week 3 Falcon Club Player of the Week.

The junior threw for 345 yards along with six touchdowns in the 50-13 win, tying the school record for touchdown passes in a game. He also tacked on one touchdown on the ground totaling 7 touchdowns on the day.

The students at the Blue Ridge School are currently on a character development trip so head coach Jimmy Willis accepted the honor for Brewer. He says his quarterback is more than deserving.

“He’s the kind of kid who puts up numbers every week but more than that he just competes really hard,” Wills said. “Every play, he plays it like its his last and that’s something we talk about doing and he’s a special guy.”

