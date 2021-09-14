Advertise With Us
Blue Ridge Health Department continues mobile vaccination efforts, offering service to various organizations

BRHD's Mobile Health Unit at the JAUNT offices
By Max Marcilla
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health District is still working to give out COVID-19 shots to those who need them.

Monday evening, the BRHD took its mobile vaccination unit to JAUNT officers. It says events like that one are two-fold: first, it wants to help answer questions for people in places they frequent, but it also wants to bring the shot to them and break the convenience barrier.

“The hesitant crowd is much more likely to get a vaccine if we come to them than if they come to us,” said Drew Tate, the mobile unit site coordinator.

Jodi Saunders, the public relations director at JAUNT, added: “if convenience was an issue for anybody, that shouldn’t be an issue anymore. We’ve got that solved.”

If you or your organization is interested in booking BRHD’s ‘Mobi’ you can call the health district’s hotline at 434-972-6261 (Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m., to 4:30 p.m.) or email them at BRhealthdistrict@gmail.com.

