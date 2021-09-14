Another day of above normal temperatures
Slightly cooler late week
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is keeping the region hot and humid. Temperatures are expected to warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Areas of fog are expected to develop tonight. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front that will begin to cool temperatures a bit, and give us a chance for a few hit and miss showers and storms by the end of the week. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, hot & humid, High: low 90s
Tonight: Mostly clear, patchy fog, Low: mid 60s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s
Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s
Friday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Monday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
