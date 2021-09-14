Another day of above normal temperatures

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is keeping the region hot and humid. Temperatures are expected to warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Areas of fog are expected to develop tonight. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front that will begin to cool temperatures a bit, and give us a chance for a few hit and miss showers and storms by the end of the week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, hot & humid, High: low 90s

Tonight: Mostly clear, patchy fog, Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.