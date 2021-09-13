Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA: quarantine and isolation housing doing better than this time last year

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia says its quarantine and isolation policies are similar to last year.

If students test positive and live on UVA Grounds they must move to separate housing.

Spokesperson Brian Coy says isolation housing is about 13% full as of Thursday, September 9.

“We’re very comfortable with the capacity that we have right now,” Coy said. “We are, obviously, because of so many vaccinations, are optimistic that we’re seeing a lower need for those services than we did last year.”

Coy says students living off UVA Ground are encouraged to isolate in their own homes.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlottesville City Council on Sept. 7, 2021
‘Impolite, Rude, and Insufferable’: Charlottesville City Council hears criticism after firing of RaShall Brackney, councilors discuss decision
GLeaf medical marijuana facility in south Richmond.
Countdown to retail sale: Inside central Virginia’s largest marijuana facility
The Charlottesville Cannabis Club on the Downtown Mall.
Charlottesville Cannabis Club opens on Downtown Mall
COVID-19
VDH: 811,079 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 12,089 deaths
Crowd at the UVA football game on 9/4
UVA Health continues to monitor the impact from football game crowds

Latest News

The Albemarle County Police Department is working to improve its response to what they call...
ACPD Community Response Vehicle assists in “stressors”
The Charlottesville Police Department (FILE)
Albemarle Co. man charged in connection with shot fired on West Main St.
Hansel Aguilar. Photo provided by City of Charlottesville
Charlottesville appoints Hansel Aguilar as executive director of Police CRB
Dominion Energy office on Hydraulic Road in Charlottesville (FILE)
Dominion to partner on solar project in Virginia coalfields