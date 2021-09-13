UVA prepping for road test against No. 21 UNC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The ‘Hoos have taken care of the Heels each of the last four meetings, and it’s a matchup that players say they need to win every year to take over the coastal division.

“Is it going to be a fifth-year straight? Am I going to go out my UVA career with never losing the Tar Heels?” UVA Senior Offensive Lineman Chris Glaser said.

In his career with the Cavaliers, Glaser has never been a part of a loss to UNC.

“I definitely think there’s more urgency from their coaches and players, obviously, since it’s been four straight for us,” he said.

UVA Head Coach Bronco Mendenhall says playing on the road has to get better, and to work on simulating that experience, practice sometimes gets a change in scenery.

“I don’t know many teams that do that,” the coach said. “Just like we moved into our own stadium for spring practice. We are and have been practicing at different locations starting in the spring, and that’s just part of the emphasis.”

While Mendenhall wouldn’t mention where the team goes for off-UVA Grounds practice, he says it’s part of the process to playing better away from home.

“We have to stimulate progress, which to win the league and to win the division and to have the program I want, we all want consistently, that has to travel,” he said.

In order for the Hoos to put down the 21st ranked team in the country, Mendenhall has been preaching a difference in culture.

“What Mendenhall has been saying the past four years is, ‘It’s our culture verse theirs,’” UVA Offensive Linemen Mandy Alonso said. “We’re going to go harder, longer each play, and the whole game, than they will and even if they come out swinging we just have to be able to sustain it.”

But regardless of expectations for the Tar Heels, Alonso is reiterating the fact that the rivalry has gone the way of the Hoos as of late.

“They have been all the hype about in the coastal them and Miami, and we continue to beat them, year in and year out,” Alonso said.

