UVA Medical Center hits record high 7-day hospitalization average of COVID-19 patients admitted

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Medical Center is currently reporting the highest seven-day average for COVID-19 hospitalizations it has ever seen.

According to the most recent data from the UVA Covid Tracker on Monday, September 13, the UVA Medical Center is seeing, on average, more than 10 COVID-19 hospitalizations a day.

The last time there were this many Virginians on ventilators was back in January, after the holidays and before vaccines were widely available.

“Delta [variant] is working against us in that regard, so we have to band together and do everything that we can,” Blue Ridge Health District Spokesperson Jason Elliott said.

The positivity rate of coronavirus tests over the last seven days in the Blue Ridge Health District stands at 8%. The last time it was that high was months ago, during the holiday season surge.

Elliott says the data can flip a switch within a day. Three weeks ago, around 40 new cases were reported daily, but now that number has doubled.

“We can’t get complacent.” he said. Elliott says tons of people have been reaching out to BRHD, asking about COVID-19 testing events in the area.

Right now, more than 200 Albemarle County students are in quarantine, 93% of them are elementary students.

“We have seen additional cases than we have previously among younger populations, and I think this speaks to a couple of things: One is that, you know, delta is moving throughout the community, and we do still have a large segment of our community here in the Blue Ridge Health District who are not yet able to be vaccinated,” Elliott said.

Some UVA doctors, like Ebony Hilton, have taken to social media to warn the community.

Hilton says the ICU was at 95% occupancy. She also noted the pediatric ICU was 91% occupied.

