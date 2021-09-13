Advertise With Us
UVA doctors warn parents about rise in respiratory cases

By Dominga Murray
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Doctors at the University of Virginia are seeing an uptick in child respiratory cases.

Researchers at the university noticed conditions like RSV and pneumonia in higher volumes earlier than usual at this time of year.

“We are now seeing it come out early. There’s been a lot of discussion about why and probably the most agreed upon reason is the relaxing of social distancing,” UVA Pediatric Hospitalist Dr. Lynn McDaniel said.

McDaniel says this rise in cases could also come from kids sharing when playing with toys.

