Pot arrests fall dramatically in central Virginia

Selling marijuana remains illegal until 2024.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. - A newspaper says arrests on marijuana-related charges have fallen dramatically in and around Virginia’s capital since a new law took effect July 1 legalizing possession of small amounts of pot for adults 21 and over.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch looked at local law enforcement data for Richmond and three counties.

It says there were 25 marijuana-related arrests in the first seven weeks, compared to over 250 during the same period last year.

The law legalized possession of up to 1 ounce of marijuana and the cultivation of four pot plants per household.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

