Pot arrests fall dramatically in central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. - A newspaper says arrests on marijuana-related charges have fallen dramatically in and around Virginia’s capital since a new law took effect July 1 legalizing possession of small amounts of pot for adults 21 and over.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch looked at local law enforcement data for Richmond and three counties.

It says there were 25 marijuana-related arrests in the first seven weeks, compared to over 250 during the same period last year.

The law legalized possession of up to 1 ounce of marijuana and the cultivation of four pot plants per household.

Selling marijuana remains illegal until 2024.

