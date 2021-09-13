Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Police: Pilot hurt when plane runs off Virginia runway

Virginia State Police say a pilot landing a small plane was injured when the plane went off the...
Virginia State Police say a pilot landing a small plane was injured when the plane went off the runway and overturned.(Virginia State Police)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABINGDON, Va. (AP) - Virginia State Police say a pilot landing a small plane was injured when the plane went off the runway and overturned.

Troopers responded to an emergency call at the Virginia Highlands Airport in Abingdon on Monday morning.

Police say an Alon single-engine aircraft was landing at the airport, when the pilot said he had trouble steering the aircraft. The plane ran off the left side of the runway, struck an embankment and overturned.

The pilot, a 68-year-old Ohio man, was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren’t thought to be life-threatening. No one else was on the plane.

Police say the plane took off from Ohio and was landing to refuel.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville City Council on Sept. 7, 2021
‘Impolite, Rude, and Insufferable’: Charlottesville City Council hears criticism after firing of RaShall Brackney, councilors discuss decision
GLeaf medical marijuana facility in south Richmond.
Countdown to retail sale: Inside central Virginia’s largest marijuana facility
The Charlottesville Cannabis Club on the Downtown Mall.
Charlottesville Cannabis Club opens on Downtown Mall
COVID-19
VDH: 811,079 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 12,089 deaths
Crowd at the UVA football game on 9/4
UVA Health continues to monitor the impact from football game crowds

Latest News

Albemarle County police car (FILE)
Albemarle County Police investigate fatal crash involving motorcycle and pedestrian on Rt. 250
Because Pfizer is now approved for those 16 and older, doctors say families may try to get...
Doctors at UVA discuss off label use of Pfizer vaccine
The Albemarle County Police Department is working to improve its response to what they call...
ACPD Community Response Vehicle assists in “stressors”
(FILE)
UVA: quarantine and isolation housing doing better than this time last year