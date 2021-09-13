Advertise With Us
League of Women Voters holds voter security seminar for upcoming election

A woman reading a voter pocket guide at the voter security seminar.
A woman reading a voter pocket guide at the voter security seminar.(wvir)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:52 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Believe it or not, early voting is already around the corner.

The League of Women Voters of the Charlottesville area held a voter security discussion Sunday afternoon. They even included two election officials as guest speakers. Together, they explained how exactly ballots will be counted this cycle.

Some of the absentee voting rules are a bit different from the last election, due to the pandemic. They say it is important to note this year that a witness signature is required if voting absentee.

“We work together to try to inform the public in any way possible how they can vote,” community engagement director Lisa Hilgartner said. “When the registration dates are, when they can early vote. This is this upcoming Friday, when early voting will be started.”

Members at the seminar say it’s a good idea to put your phone number or email on your ballot, in case those counting it have any questions and need to contact you.

