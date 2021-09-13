CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After a stellar weekend, the muggies are back. High pressure to our south will keep us dry, hot and humid through the middle of the week. Temperatures are expected to warm into the upper 80s and low 90s. Our rain chances will gradually increase later this week. Most of the activity will be scattered at best. Temperatures will cool a bit, but will remain above normal for the next couple of weeks...Summer’s last stand !...Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, hot & humid, High: low 90s

Tonight: mostly clear, patchy fog, Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

