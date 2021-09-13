The heat is on

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Summer is not done with Central Virginia and The Valley. Above normal temperatures and high humidity will be on tap for the next couple of days. High pressure to our south will keep conditions toasty and dry. Rain chances will slightly increase for the late week. Starting Thursday, a daily chance for scattered showers and storms will be in the forecast. Temperatures will begin to cool a little by the late week into the weekend. Have great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, hot & humid, High: low 90s

Tonight: Mostly clear, patchy fog, Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.