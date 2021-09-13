Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Evidentiary hearing set for teen suspect accused of murdering Henrico teen

Lucia Whalen Bremer
Lucia Whalen Bremer(Henrico County Public Schools)
By Karina Bolster
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - On Monday, an evidentiary hearing will be held for the teenage boy accused of murdering a 13-year-old Henrico County girl in March.

Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor said both defense attorneys and the Commonwealth will present evidence before a judge who will determine whether the case goes to trial.

Currently, the 14-year-old suspect is being charged as a juvenile, however, on Aug. 20 the attorneys in the Henrico Commonwealth’s Office met to determine whether he should be charged as an adult; no further information was released.

Due to the juvenile nature of the case, media is not permitted inside the courtroom, however, Taylor said she would provide an update after the 1 p.m. hearing.

On Friday, March 26, around 4:30 p.m., Henrico police were called to the 1900 block of Hickoryridge Road for the report of a shooting. There they found a teenage girl shot outside a home. She was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

With permission from the family, Henrico County Public Schools identified the victim as Lucia Bremer, an eighth-grader at Quioccasin Middle School.

Police arrested a 14-year-old boy nearly 24 hours after Bremer was shot in the Gayton Forest West neighborhood off Pump Road.

14-year-old arraigned, held at detention center for murder of Va. teen

The boy was charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a juvenile and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was arraigned in court on March 29 and has been held at the county’s Juvenile Detention Center since his arrest.

Following a status hearing on Aug. 2, Taylor announced three more charges have been filed against the 14-year-old suspect, two of them involving a second victim.

More charges against teen accused of murdering Henrico teen, including threatening to shoot up school

“There was another juvenile who was with Lucia on the date when this happened back on March 26,” Taylor said.

The boy now faces attempted murder and brandishing a firearm in connection to that second girl under the age of 13. Due to her age, her name is not being released.

The teen suspect also faces a charge of threatening to shoot up a school.

Taylor said the boy shared a video clip on social media of a school shooting, which included threatening comments he allegedly made before Bremer’s murder.

As of early August, Taylor said there is no information to suggest the suspect knew the two victims.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Charlottesville City Council on Sept. 7, 2021
‘Impolite, Rude, and Insufferable’: Charlottesville City Council hears criticism after firing of RaShall Brackney, councilors discuss decision
GLeaf medical marijuana facility in south Richmond.
Countdown to retail sale: Inside central Virginia’s largest marijuana facility
The Charlottesville Cannabis Club on the Downtown Mall.
Charlottesville Cannabis Club opens on Downtown Mall
COVID-19
VDH: 811,079 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 12,089 deaths
Crowd at the UVA football game on 9/4
UVA Health continues to monitor the impact from football game crowds

Latest News

By Halloween, 5 to 11 years old could see a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approval.
Virginia Health Departments preparing for latest Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approval
Virginia State Police say a pilot landing a small plane was injured when the plane went off the...
Police: Pilot hurt when plane runs off Virginia runway
Albemarle County police car (FILE)
Albemarle County Police investigate fatal crash involving motorcycle and pedestrian on Rt. 250
Because Pfizer is now approved for those 16 and older, doctors say families may try to get...
Doctors at UVA discuss off label use of Pfizer vaccine
The Albemarle County Police Department is working to improve its response to what they call...
ACPD Community Response Vehicle assists in “stressors”