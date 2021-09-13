Advertise With Us
Dominion to partner on solar project in Virginia coalfields

Dominion Energy office on Hydraulic Road in Charlottesville (FILE)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A global conservation nonprofit and Virginia’s largest electricity utility are announcing plans to develop what they say will be a large-scale solar project on former surface mines in the southwest Virginia coalfields.

Dominion Energy Virginia plans to repurpose about 1,200 acres of the former Red Onion surface mine and surrounding properties for the 50-megawatt Highlands Solar project in Wise and Dickenson County, the company said in a news release with its project partner, The Nature Conservancy.

The companies hope the project will develop a model that can be replicated in other coal mining regions across the U.S. and give southwest Virginia’s struggling economy a boost.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

