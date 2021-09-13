Advertise With Us
Charlottesville police seek help finding missing teen

Jaheim Saiquan Henson
Jaheim Saiquan Henson(Charlottesville Police Department)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance locating a missing 13-year-old.

Jaheim Saiquan Henson was reported missing on August 23, 2021. He was last seen in the 800 block of Hardy Drive in Charlottesville.

Henson is 5′10′' and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Since Aug. 23, he has been seen in North Carolina, Richmond, Va., and Waynesboro, Va.  

If you have information on his current location, please contact the Charlottesville Police Department at 434-970-3280 or your local law enforcement agency.

