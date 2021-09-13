Charlottesville appoints Hansel Aguilar as executive director of Police CRB

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hansel Aguilar has been named the first executive director of Charlottesville’s Police Civilian Review Board.

City Manager Chip Boyles made the announcement Monday, September 13.

“Mr. Aguilar brings to the city a wealth of experience in the field of criminal justice including service as a law enforcement officer in Northern Virginia, as a police misconduct investigator in Washington, D.C. and as an inaugural member of the Civilian Review Panel in Fairfax County,” Boyles said in Monday’s announcement.

According to the city, Aguilar holds a B.A. in criminal justice and sociology from Rutgers University and a Master of sociology from George Mason University.

Aguilar is scheduled to start his service in Charlottesville on September 27.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.