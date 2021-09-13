CATEC students get free boots thanks to a partnership with Red Wing Shoes

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Eighty Charlottesville-Albemarle Technical Education Center students have new protective footwear thanks to a partnership with Red Wing Shoes that made it all happen.

“Our students that are getting boots today are electricity students, as well as building trade students, and emergency and medical technicians students. They’re all in training for skilled trade,” CATEC director, Stephanie Carter said.

Each year, CATEC provides students with uniforms and personal protective equipment, but on Monday it was all about the boots.

“I got a pair of high top boots, steel toe brown leather, I could wear them kind of anywhere, they go with anything as well. I’m just very happy to have them,” high school senior, Chase Winston said.

“We always want to make sure that our students are as safe as possible. These boots through Red Wing are top of the line,” Carter said.

