Building Heat Wave through Mid-Week for Many

Station App graphic(WVIR)
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Summer’s heat and humidity will stick around at least through the mid-week. A toasty Tuesday with highs in the low 90s across Central Virginia and upper 80s to near 90 in the Valley. High pressure will control our weather the next couple of days. As we move into the late week, not as hot, with some scattered showers and storms returning. A slow moving cold front will approach the Mid-Atlantic and at the same time some tropical moisture may approach from the southwest. Temperatures will back down into the low and mid 80s for the late week and start to the weekend.

Tropical Storm Nicholas is impacting the middle and upper Texas coast into SW Louisiana, bringing heavy and flooding rainfall, wind and storm surge. The storm s expected to make landfall by early Tuesday. Elsewhere, an area of low pressure near the Bahamas could organize into a depression or storm by the late week, and move close to the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

Tonight: Mostly clear, patchy fog, Low: mid to upper 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: upper 80s to low 90s. Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot, humid, isolated storm. High: upper 80s to around 90. Low: upper 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, warm and humid, scattered storms. High: mid 80s. Low: upper 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, scattered storms. High: low 80s. Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storms. High: low to mid 80s. Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid to upper 80s. Low: mid to upper 60s

Monday: Sun and clouds, warmer. High upper 80s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

