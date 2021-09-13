Advertise With Us
The Bridge takes ownership of the community chalkboard in Charlottesville

The Community Chalkboard on the Downtown Mall
The Community Chalkboard on the Downtown Mall(wvir)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall free speech wall is getting a new owner and a different name.

It will now be called the community chalkboard and the Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative will be its caretaker.

In honor of the new ownership, the bridge is holding a rededication week.

“We’re putting together a week or the programming to kind of kick-start that effort and put together, you know, a whole host of excellent community partners, who we think will bring excellent life to this area of the Downtown Mall,” said Alan Goffinski, the executive director of The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative.

The events start Monday and run through Saturday.

More information on the schedule can be found at the Community Chalkboard Rededication Week page on THE BRIDGE Progressive Arts Initiative website.

