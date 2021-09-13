Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Albemarle County Police investigate fatal crash involving motorcycle and pedestrian on Rt. 250

Albemarle County police car (FILE)
Albemarle County police car (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian in the early hours of Monday, Sept. 13.

The accident happened on Richmond Road (US 250) near Hansen Road around 2 a.m.

Police say a motorcyclist driving eastbound on Richmond Road struck a pedestrian in the roadway.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center in serious condition.

The name of the victim is being held pending notifications.

The Albemarle County Police Department’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the cause of the crash. Albemarle County Police say this is the sixth traffic fatality it has investigated in 2021.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlottesville City Council on Sept. 7, 2021
‘Impolite, Rude, and Insufferable’: Charlottesville City Council hears criticism after firing of RaShall Brackney, councilors discuss decision
GLeaf medical marijuana facility in south Richmond.
Countdown to retail sale: Inside central Virginia’s largest marijuana facility
The Charlottesville Cannabis Club on the Downtown Mall.
Charlottesville Cannabis Club opens on Downtown Mall
COVID-19
VDH: 811,079 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 12,089 deaths
Crowd at the UVA football game on 9/4
UVA Health continues to monitor the impact from football game crowds

Latest News

Virginia State Police say a pilot landing a small plane was injured when the plane went off the...
Police: Pilot hurt when plane runs off Virginia runway
Because Pfizer is now approved for those 16 and older, doctors say families may try to get...
Doctors at UVA discuss off label use of Pfizer vaccine
The Albemarle County Police Department is working to improve its response to what they call...
ACPD Community Response Vehicle assists in “stressors”
(FILE)
UVA: quarantine and isolation housing doing better than this time last year