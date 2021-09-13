Albemarle County Police investigate fatal crash involving motorcycle and pedestrian on Rt. 250

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian in the early hours of Monday, Sept. 13.

The accident happened on Richmond Road (US 250) near Hansen Road around 2 a.m.

Police say a motorcyclist driving eastbound on Richmond Road struck a pedestrian in the roadway.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center in serious condition.

The name of the victim is being held pending notifications.

The Albemarle County Police Department’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the cause of the crash. Albemarle County Police say this is the sixth traffic fatality it has investigated in 2021.

