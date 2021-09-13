Advertise With Us
Albemarle Co. man charged in connection with shot fired on West Main St.

The Charlottesville Police Department (FILE)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting in the area of West Main Street on Saturday, September 11.

Sixty-two-year-old Roy Willard Gray of Albemarle County is charged with malicious wounding.

CPD says an officer saw Gray and another man arguing. As the officer got closer, Gray got into a vehicle and hit the other man with it. That man reportedly fired a single gunshot into the vehicle, but did not hit Gray.

The department says the officer was able to safely subdue both men, and that man who was hit by the vehicle suffered minor injuries that didn’t require treatment.

Gray is being held at Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280, or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.  A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.

