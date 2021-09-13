ACSO: Wanted man, missing woman found

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted man and a missing woman have been arrested, however the search continues for 3-year-old Khaleesi Hope Cuthriell.

ACSO announced Monday, September 13, that it had been notified yesterday that authorities in Pennsylvania located Travis Ryan Brown and Candi Joe Royer. The pair were arrested without incident at the Knights Inn in South Greensburg.

Brown and Royer are currently being held in the Westmoreland County Prison pending court hearings for their extradition back to Virginia. They are both charged with a single felony count of abuse and neglect of children.

Khaleesi has not been seen since earlier this year. Royer was supposed to be her guardian.

Brown is facing charges in multiple counties and cities.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of Khaleesi. You can call the sheriff’s office at (540) 245-5333 or Central Shenandoah Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

