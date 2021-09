ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department says it is investigating a fatal crash along Richmond Road / Route 250.

Police closed off a portion of the road in the Pantops area for about an hour Monday, September 13.

ACPD has not yet released details in the crash.

** Update: Roadway is now open ** https://t.co/wX2xEUrCgk — Albemarle County Police Dept. (@ACPD_VA) September 13, 2021

