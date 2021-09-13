ACPD Community Response Vehicle assists in “stressors”

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is working to improve its response to what they call “stressors.” Its community response vehicle is helping them.

“We use it for disasters, natural disasters, we use it for missing elderly, juveniles, and then also it’s for people in crisis. Those are the three main primary things,” ACPD Sgt. Roger Snodgrass said.

This vehicle helps coordinate between ACPD and its partners.

“It has the ability to move to whatever locations, communicate with different regional partners, and also different organizations throughout the county, with the key ones being fire rescue, and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management,” Snodgrass said.

On the inside, the vehicle can be set up as a mobile 9-1-1 center and an area for officers to gather to coordinate information.

“The most valuable asset we have with this vehicle is the ability to deploy in a very timely manner, we can go to any situation, throughout our county, the fifth largest county in the state of Virginia,” Snodgrass said.

The vehicle was built in Maryland and picked up last year. It replaced an outdated version from 2002.

