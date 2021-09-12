Woods & Wicks help lead Wahoos to Win

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong had a career day in the Cavaliers’ win against Illinois, throwing for 405 yards, and five touchdowns.

Armstrong is just the third player in program history to break the 400-yard plateau, and he spread the ball around, as a program-record thirteen different players had at least one catch for the ‘Hoos.

It’s hard to miss Jelani Woods.

Standing at 6-foot-7, and 265 pounds, the tight end provided a big target for Brennan Armstrong on Saturday, catching five passes for 122-yards and a touchdown.

“I feel like that was a glimpse,” says the transfer from Oklahoma State. “Nothing is ever top of the charts. I feel like I can do more, and I’m waiting to do more.”

Woods is in his first season with the ‘Hoos, and he chose jersey No. 0, because no one can cover him, something UVA safety Joey Blount gets to experience daily in practice.

“It’s hard to guard him, and today was just an example of that,” says Blount. “What I’ve been saying is true. Jelani had a great output today. I think that’s why he transferred here, to be used in passing scheme, and I think we’re doing a really good job of that.”

Dontayvion Wicks missed all of last season with a foot injury, and he’s making up for lost time.

The sophomore had two touchdown catches against Illinois, and he leads the ‘Hoos with 163-yards receiving this season.

“Dealing with the injury last year, it just made me more eager to get on the field, and show what everybody missed out on last year, and just making my ticket for being the best receiver in the nation,” says Wicks.

Wicks also showed his skills as a QB, throwing a pass to quarterback Brennan Armstrong in the 3rd quarter.

After the game, Wicks was asked which was the better feeling: Throwing the pass, or catching the touchdowns?

“Catching the touchdowns,” Wicks said, with a smile. “Throwing a pass to my quarterback was a great feeling though.”

Armstrong says, “He made a hell of a play, there. What was it, an 18-yard little pick up? First down? Yeah, that was fun, that was a good time.”

That catch was the first of Armstrong’s career.

The Cavaliers begin ACC play next Saturday, as they travel to face North Carolina.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM.

