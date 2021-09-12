Walton Middle School teacher using memories of 9/11 to teach children how to handle stress and anxiety

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -A teacher at Walton Middle School was in the sixth grade in New Jersey when the terror attacks of 9/11 happened.

She’s reflected on that traumatizing time, and now as a sixth grade teacher herself, she’s trying to help students dealing with anxiety and stress from the pandemic.

Kristina Passi’s is getting her students involved in a book club, focusing on different stores about 9/11.

Students will also be involved in a community service project. One of the goals of this work is getting students familiar with the school’s calming room, a place they can go when they deal with stress and anxiety.

Here’s one thing Passi wants her students to know: “Just the importance of sharing that with kids, and knowing that it’s something that. I remember this and it’s part of our history that wasn’t that long ago. Some day you’ll have people asking you about the pandemic, which is going to be one your defining historical moments.”

”The pandemic has been taking a toll on me, so it’s nice to get back to a place where there’s real people, real living beings, and not just a screen,” a sixth grader named Max said.

Students get to choose the books they get to share with others, and they say getting to use the calming room helps them navigate their feelings.

