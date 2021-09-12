Advertise With Us
September Heat Wave

Becoming Humid with Spotty Rain Late Week
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A warming trend begins today and will last through mid week. Expect a heat wave to build over central Virginia through Wednesday. Becoming more humid by mid and late week with spotty rain chances.

The wind has turned more to the southwest and this will pump in more heat and humidity. Sky conditions will turn more hazy as there will be more smoke in the upper atmosphere from western wildfires.

Tracking a weak cold front from the northwest by Thursday and a low pressure area off the East Coast late week. In the increasing humid air mass there will be isolated to scattered showers, downpours and thunderstorms over the region late week and into the weekend. No one day will be a complete washout.

Watching a developing tropical system over the western Gulf of Mexico. This system will have no direct impact on our weather. It will cause heavy rain over portions of the western and northern Gulf Coast through the week.

Sunday: A pleasant morning. Hotter this afternoon under hazy sunshine. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Light southwest breeze.

Sunday night: Clear and mild. Lows in the 60s.

Monday: Hazy, hot sunshine. A little more humid. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s.

Monday night: Clear and mild. Lows in the 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Hazy, hot and more humid. Highs lower 90s over central Virginia. Lows in the 60s.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday: Partly sunny, humid with an isolated to scattered shower and thunderstorm developing. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.

