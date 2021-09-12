Advertise With Us
Hotter than Average, Late Week Rain Risk

Becoming More Humid
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A warming trend started Sunday and will last through mid week. Expect a heat wave to build over central Virginia through Wednesday. Becoming more humid by mid and late week with spotty to scattered rain chances.

The wind has turned more to the southwest and this will pump in more heat and humidity. Sky conditions will be more hazy as there will be smoke in the upper atmosphere from western wildfires.

Tracking a weak cold front from the northwest by Thursday and a low pressure area off the East Coast late week. In the increasing humid air mass there will be isolated to scattered showers, downpours and thunderstorms over the region late week and into the the start of weekend. No one day will be a complete washout.

Watching a new Tropical Storm! Nicholas formed in the western Gulf of Mexico. This slow moving system will have no direct impact on our weather any time soon. It will cause heavy, flooding rain over portions of southeast Texas and Louisiana through the end of the week.

Sunday night: Clear and mild. Lows in the 60s.

Monday: Hazy, hot sunshine. A little more humid. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Light southwest breeze.

Monday night: Clear and mild. Lows in the 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Hazy, hot and more humid. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the 60s.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday: Partly sunny, humid with an isolated to scattered shower and thunderstorm developing. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and mainly dry at this time. Highs in the 80s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

