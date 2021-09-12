Advertise With Us
Flags placed on Grounds to honor the fallen from 9/11

Flags in the UVA Amphitheater on the twentieth anniversary of 9/11.
Flags in the UVA Amphitheater on the twentieth anniversary of 9/11.(wvir)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia was full of red, white and blue all day on September 11.

The Young Americans for Freedom (YAF) placed 2,977 flags in the UVA amphitheater. This number is to reflect and help us remember and honor the lives lost twenty years ago.

“Every second that we put into it is worth it because you know there’s 3,000 people who aren’t here today, you know, that aren’t able to do what we do, so we do it for them,” UVA Young Americans for Freedom Chairman Nickolaus Cabrera said.

This is a tradition of YAF’s that they hope to continue in the future to honor the fallen.

