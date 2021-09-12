Brennan Armstrong propels UVA to 41-14 win over Illinois

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Brennan Armstrong completed 27-of-36 passes for 405 yards and five touchdowns, and the Virginia football team defeated Illinois 42-14 on Saturday at Scott Stadium.

“He’s unmatched, in terms of how competitive, how tough, and his determination,” says head coach Bronco Mendenhall.

Armstrong says, “I just think they couldn’t stop us, in general. I’m just trying to tell the guys, ‘Hey, don’t be satisfied, man. It’s time to keep pushing.”

The yards, completions, and touchdowns are all career-highs for the junior signal-caller.

Virginia scored two TD’s in the first five minutes of the game, and they led 21-7 at halftime.

Sophomore receiver Dontayvion Wicks says, “Just start fast, keep going fast, and don’t let up. That was a good start.”

Tight end Jelani Woods adds, “Creating a fast start just allows us to put the defense in a disadvantage, and it really just helps us in the offense, because we can just do whatever we want.”

The transfer from Oklahoma State had a game-high five catches for 122 yards and a touchdown, while Wicks scored twice while grabbing three receptions for 69 yards.

Virginia and Illinois kicked off at 11 AM on Saturday, which was the earliest start time in the 90 year history of Scott Stadium.

Mendehall says, “That was a challenge, and to marry those together, and know a fast start might compensate for the time, and make it harder for someone to catch up, especially a team that wants to run it more than throw it. Luckily, that was executed, and we pulled it off.”

“It was quick,” says Armstrong. “There’s not much thinking. When you have a 7:30 PM game, you’re sitting around, doing little things to relax, calm your mind. But this morning, it was just get up, shower, brush your teeth, contacts in, and we’re going. It was kind of nice.”

Senior WR/QB Keytaon Thompson says, “BA made some great throws early on, and that helped a lot. Our guys came down with it, and that helped us get off to a fast start.”

UVA is 19-2 at home over the last three seasons.

Senior linebacker Noah Taylor says, “Going up 14-0, that just showed how ready we were to play. Playing at Scott, we take that very, very seriously. We don’t want teams to come in here, it’s disrespectful for them to even think that they can come in here and win.”

Virginia (2-0) will be back in action on Saturday, as the Cavaliers take on #24 North Carolina in their first ACC game of the year.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 PM in Chapel Hill, NC.

